0
Sunday 10 December 2023 - 20:51

Study Reveals Israeli Bombings in Gaza Have Killed More Civilians than Other Wars

Story Code : 1101801
Study Reveals Israeli Bombings in Gaza Have Killed More Civilians than Other Wars
According to Yagil Levy, a sociology professor at the Open University in occupied Palestine, during the initial three weeks of Israel’s bombing, 61 percent of those killed were civilians, surpassing the average of about half in other wars.

The analysis was published by Haaretz,  Aljazeera reported.

Levy's study also notes that civilian casualties in the current conflict exceeded past Israeli campaigns in Gaza, where the proportion ranged around 40 percent from 2012 to 2022.

“Extensive killing of civilians not only contributes nothing to Israel’s security but contains the foundations for further undermining it,” Levy emphasized.

“The Gazans who will emerge from the ruins of their homes and the loss of their families will seek revenge that no security arrangements will be able to withstand,” he added.

Confirming the toll on humanitarian workers, the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) reported 133 of its employees killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza.

Expressing concern, the agency stated, “Our staff in Gaza take their children to work so they know they are safe, or can die together.”

The UNRWA highlighted the dire situation in Gaza, labeling it as "untenable," with a significant loss of life and injuries due to Israeli airstrikes. Nearly 18,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7, with more than 48,800 wounded.
Comment


Featured Stories
Kata’ib Hezbollah: US Baghdad Embassy Serving as Military, Security Center
Kata’ib Hezbollah: US Baghdad Embassy Serving as Military, Security Center
Palestinian Factions Call for Global Strike to Support Gaza
Palestinian Factions Call for Global Strike to Support Gaza
10 December 2023
US Approves $106.5 Million Tank Ammunition Emergency Sale to Israel
US Approves $106.5 Million Tank Ammunition Emergency Sale to Israel
10 December 2023
Yemeni Minister Affirms Military Readiness amid Israel
Yemeni Minister Affirms Military Readiness amid Israel's Threats
10 December 2023
UNICEF Slams Israel
UNICEF Slams Israel's Gaza Blockade as ‘Death Sentence’ for Children
10 December 2023
‘Israel’ Had Better Cease Crimes in Gaza: Iran’s Top General
‘Israel’ Had Better Cease Crimes in Gaza: Iran’s Top General
9 December 2023
Biden Pushing $500 Million Arms Sale To ‘Israel’: Reuters
Biden Pushing $500 Million Arms Sale To ‘Israel’: Reuters
9 December 2023
Al-Qassam Unveils M-90 Rocket Following Three Barrages On ‘Tel Aviv’
Al-Qassam Unveils M-90 Rocket Following Three Barrages On ‘Tel Aviv’
9 December 2023
US Blocks UNSC Demand for Ceasefire in ‘Israeli’ Genocidal War In Gaza
US Blocks UNSC Demand for Ceasefire in ‘Israeli’ Genocidal War In Gaza
9 December 2023
US Embassy in Iraq Targeted by a Rocket
US Embassy in Iraq Targeted by a Rocket
8 December 2023
Raisi Calls For ‘Immediate’ Stop To ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Gaza
Raisi Calls For ‘Immediate’ Stop To ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Gaza
8 December 2023
Half A Million ‘Israeli’ Settlers Have Fled Occupied Territories Since October 7
Half A Million ‘Israeli’ Settlers Have Fled Occupied Territories Since October 7
8 December 2023
Protesters Blockade UK Factories Building F-35 Warplane Parts Used By ‘Israel’
Protesters Blockade UK Factories Building F-35 Warplane Parts Used By ‘Israel’
8 December 2023