Study Reveals Israeli Bombings in Gaza Have Killed More Civilians than Other Wars

Islam Times - Israel's bombardment of Gaza has killed a significantly higher proportion of civilians than the average civilian death toll in conflicts around the world during the twentieth century, a study revealed.

According to Yagil Levy, a sociology professor at the Open University in occupied Palestine, during the initial three weeks of Israel’s bombing, 61 percent of those killed were civilians, surpassing the average of about half in other wars.The analysis was published by Haaretz, Aljazeera reported.Levy's study also notes that civilian casualties in the current conflict exceeded past Israeli campaigns in Gaza, where the proportion ranged around 40 percent from 2012 to 2022.“Extensive killing of civilians not only contributes nothing to Israel’s security but contains the foundations for further undermining it,” Levy emphasized.“The Gazans who will emerge from the ruins of their homes and the loss of their families will seek revenge that no security arrangements will be able to withstand,” he added.Confirming the toll on humanitarian workers, the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) reported 133 of its employees killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza.Expressing concern, the agency stated, “Our staff in Gaza take their children to work so they know they are safe, or can die together.”The UNRWA highlighted the dire situation in Gaza, labeling it as "untenable," with a significant loss of life and injuries due to Israeli airstrikes. Nearly 18,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7, with more than 48,800 wounded.