Sunday 10 December 2023 - 20:58

Egypt, Russia to Continue Efforts over Gaza War Ceasefire

Story Code : 1101807
Al-Sisi received a call from Putin following the failure of the UN Security Council to pass a resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Egyptian President and his Russian counterpart agreed to continue efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu News Agency reported.

It came during a telephone call from Putin, according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, following the failure of the UN Security Council to pass a resolution Friday for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire, due to opposition from Washington.

The two leaders discussed the regional situation, particularly in the Gaza Strip, in light of the political and humanitarian complex situation.

Al-Sisi reviewed “Egyptian efforts and communications to push for a ceasefire to protect civilians and to facilitate the entry of the necessary humanitarian aid for the sustenance and relief of the innocent civilians in Gaza.”

It added that the two presidents agreed to continue serious efforts to achieve a ceasefire, emphasizing the international community's responsibility.

Both sides stressed the importance of international efforts coming together to reach a fair and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue.
