Sunday 10 December 2023 - 21:01

US Directly Involved in Israeli Crimes in Gaza: Raisi

Story Code : 1101810
Addressing a cabinet session at the presidential compound on Sunday, the Iranian president said that the events in Gaza have unveiled the hypocritical face of the US, exposing its "cruel, inhumane, and anti-humanitarian" nature to the world.

Furthermore, Raisi highlighted the international recognition of the need to end unilateralism in the international arena to tackle global challenges.

“This awakening of nations will undoubtedly pave the way for changing the world's conditions, offering hope for the end of unilateralism and the establishment of a just system based on multilateralism worldwide,” he said.

On Friday, the US vetoed the UAE-proposed resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Nearly 18,000 Palestinians have been killed in over two months of Israeli aggression against Gaza, around two-thirds of them women and children.
