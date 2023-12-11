Palestinian factions call for global strike to support Gaza

Islam Times - A coalition of Palestinian factions has called for a global strike in solidarity with the people of the Gaza Strip, as the Zionist regime’s deadly war on the besieged territory rages.

The global action includes not leaving homes, not buying anything (cash or online), and not using bank accounts or making any transactions.It also includes deactivating Facebook and Instagram accounts, while using the hashtag #StrikeForGaza in English and #الاضراب_الشامل in Arabic to express support for the Palestinian people and condemn the Zionist regime’s ceaseless atrocities.So far, at least 17,700 people, including 7,729 children and 5,153 women, have been killed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, and at least 48,780 others wounded.Israel waged the bloody war on Gaza on October 7, after the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas carried out an unprecedented retaliatory operation into the occupied territories over the regime’s intensified violence against Palestinians.