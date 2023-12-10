Hezbollah Conducts New Strikes against Israeli Outposts

Islam Times - The Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance movement continued to target the Zionist Israeli regime's outposts on the shared borders on Sunday.

Hezbollah said in its first statement on Sunday that the Hezbollah combatants "staged drone attack on an Israeli base in Western Galilee.""Direct hits as Israeli posts of Zibdine, Ruweisat Al-Alam come under resistance fighter’s fire," it said in its second statement.Al-Manar TV English website further cited Israeli regime on Sunday as reporting that "Sirens sound in Western Galilee."Zionist regime's military has been carrying out sporadic attacks against the Lebanese territory since October 7, when it launched the war on Gaza, prompting a firefight with Hezbollah.The movement has vowed to keep up its retaliatory operations as long as the regime sustains its warfare against the besieged Palestinian territory.So far, the Israeli military campaign has claimed the lives of more than 17,200 people across the coastal enclave.