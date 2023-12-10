0
Sunday 10 December 2023 - 21:06

UN Envoy Asks for Withdrawal of US, Turkish Troops from Syria

Story Code : 1101814
UN Envoy Asks for Withdrawal of US, Turkish Troops from Syria
According to the website of Russia Today-Arabic language, Pederson, who replaced Staffan de Mistura as the UN envoy for Syria in late 2018, said that, "Several issues must be dealt with and resolved in order to resolve the Syrian issue, including the issue of the withdrawal of Turkish and American military forces and Also, the issue of Kurdish YPG forces and the issue of sanctions."

The UN envoy further said that the government of Damascus and the opposition must adopt a new method to resolve the crisis.

Pederson had told Al Jazeera in October that the failure to resolve the Syrian crisis due to foreign interference and continued sanctions has caused the people of the country to live in dire situations, and 9 out of 10 Syrians live below the poverty line. 
