US Has Double Standards for Palestine Issue: Ammar Hakim

Islam Times - Seyyed Ammar Hakim, the leader of Iraq's national wisdom, described the White House's policies regarding West Asian issues, especially issues related to Palestine, as a double standard.

Speaking at the annual meeting of Iraq's disabled population, Seyyed Ammar Hakim said," We are experiencing a quick and safe transition in Iraq to greater stability and development due to the proportional increase in income and important investment opportunities, and this doubles our responsibility".Emphasizing that we must take a responsible stance towards what is happening in the region, Hakim said that the Zionist regime continues to deliberately target children, women, the elderly, patients, journalists, hospitals, mosques, churches, infrastructure, and sources of income of the Palestinian brothers, and this is something that we must continue to condemn with all our might and help the Palestinians stop the bloodbath in Gaza.Referring to the demonstrations in support of the Palestinian nation around the world, he said that although millions of people around the world demonstrated in support of children, women, and the people of Gaza, we see double standards at the international level, the last of which is the veto of the UN Security Council resolution, which called for the ceasefire in Gaza.The leader of Iraq's national wisdom also denounced the recent US vetoing of a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, stating that it shows a dangerous disconnect between rulers and their people.He expressed gratitude for widespread support for Palestine in Iraq.Hakim noted," We thank God that the authority, the nation, the government, and the political-social and media forces and institutions and elites in Iraq all supported Palestine and the rights of the oppressed nation with one voice, which is a source of pride".