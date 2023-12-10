0
Sunday 10 December 2023 - 21:12

Indonesians Rally in Support of Palestinians in Gaza

Indonesians Rally in Support of Palestinians in Gaza
Aljazeera reported that the pro-Palestine rally in Medan took place on Sunday in front of Istana Maimoon, the former palace of the Sultan of Deli, a major landmark sometimes likened to Buckingham Palace in the UK.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations have taken place all across Indonesia since the start of the war in Gaza.

Indonesia, where public sentiment is largely pro-Palestinian, is the world’s most populous Muslim nation, with about 87 percent of the country’s 270 million people following Islam.

In addition to protests, there have also been calls across the country to boycott businesses perceived as being affiliated with the Israeli regime.

The Medan rally was organized as an interfaith event, with Muslim, Protestant, Catholic, Hindu, Buddhist, and Confucian speakers invited to attend as representatives of the six official religions of Indonesia.

Indonesia does not have formal diplomatic ties with the Israeli regime.
