US, European states play major role in Gaza catastrophe

Islam Times - The United States and the European countries have armed the Zionist Israeli regime to the teeth to have a hand in the ongoing catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

The West, centered around the United States, has provided extensive political and military support to the occupying Zionist regime since the beginning of its aggressive war on the Gaza Strip on October 7.Over the two-month period, Washington has provided $3.8 billion military aid to Tel Aviv, and it is considered the biggest supporter of the Zionists during the Gaza war. The huge American financial aid and weapons played a major role in the ongoing geographical war and the catastrophe in Gaza.Since the launch of Al-Aqsa Storm operation on October 7 and the large-scale war by the Zionist regime on the residential, medical and educational centers in the Gaza Strip a day after, Western states especially the United States, rushed to Tel Aviv to give a hand to the regime in its genocidal campaign.Ben-Gurion Airport and American airports witnessed a lot of flights coming and going between Washington and Tel Aviv to transfer all kinds of arms, ammunition and bombs.During the first days of the war against Gaza, the US earmarked $14.3 billion in military aid to support the Zionist regime. This amount is one-third of the budget needed by the regime for the war against the Gaza Strip.According to the American newspaper "Wall Street Journal", during the war in Gaza, the United States provided the Zionist regime with tens of thousands of weapons and artillery shells as well as mortar bombs to help expel Hamas from Gaza.Apart from weapons, bombs and artillery shells, the US has sent dozens of military planes to this region. On the 23rd day since the start of the war, news sources wrote that the US had sent more than 50 military cargo planes carrying troops to West Asia.European countries, as America's long-time allies, are considered to be the biggest supporters of the Zionist regime. Following US President Joe Biden, The European leaders declared their support for this occupying regime by visiting Tel Aviv and affirmed the Zionist regime's right to killing the defenseless people of Palestine.In addition to financial aid and weapons, the United Kingdom in cooperation with the United States are helping the regime with spying on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.The British Defense Department has admitted that ‘unarmed and unmanned drones’ are conducting surveillance flights in Gaza under the guise of looking for prisoners held by Hamas.Apart from the UK, Germany has played a major role in deepening of the catastrophe in Gaza with military aid in the past two months.Media have reported that the German government has approved the export of military equipment worth nearly 303 million euros ($323 million) to Tel Aviv.Western countries, led by the United States, have tried to save the Zionist regime from the quagmire it is stuck in Gaza by sending various kinds of military aid in addition to laying political support behind the regime after the start of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation.With the military aid and political support, the Americans and Europeans have played a major role in the killing of more than 17,000 civilian Gazans, most of whom are children so far.