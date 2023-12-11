0
Monday 11 December 2023 - 03:35

72% of Zionists Call for Netanyahu's Resignation

Story Code : 1101828
72% of Zionists Call for Netanyahu
According to a report by Channel 13 of the Zionist regime, opinion poll results show that 31% of the respondents called for immediate resignation, while 41% wanted Netanyahu’s resignation after the end of the war.

The Zionist media Walla reported that if early elections are held, the ruling Likud party headed by Benjamin Netanyahu will win 18 seats. This is while in the last poll, this party would win 20 seats.

On the other hand, the coalition known as the national camp is predicted to get 38 seats.
