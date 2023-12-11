0
Monday 11 December 2023

Israeli Forces Raid West Bank City of Tubas

The occupation troops aboard military vehicles raided Tubas early on Sunday and their bulldozers closed off entrances to the city.

Reports said the Israeli regime's soldiers demolished a Palestinian house, leaving injuries at the site.

Witnesses said that the Israeli forces might destroy two more homes and that the regime snipers took position on rooftops in the West Bank city.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Resistance forces confronted the invasion and targeted Israeli vehicles with powerful explosive devices.

The Zionist regime's forces regularly conduct violent raids on cities across the occupied West Bank, targeting residents and their property.

Separately, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported that Zionist settlers have attacked Palestinian vehicles on the road connecting the West Bank cities of Ramallah and Nablus.

Citing local sources, the report said that the Zionist settlers threw stones at cars outside the village of Luban e-Sharkiya. However, no injuries were reported among Palestinian drivers.

The Zionist regime has intensified its attacks against Palestinians throughout the West Bank since October 7, when it launched a devastating war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

More than 270 Palestinians have been killed and thousands more injured by Israeli troops in the West Bank over the past two months.

In Gaza, at least 17,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and nearly 49,000 others wounded, while many people are still trapped under the rubble.
