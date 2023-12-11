US Skips Congressional Review to Send Tank Shells to Tel Aviv

Islam Times - The US State Department has used emergency authority to skip its routine congressional review to send a shipment of about 14,000 tank shells to Israel.

The Pentagon said in a statement on Saturday that the State Department had applied the Arms Export Control Act emergency declaration to expedite the shipment of the tank rounds worth $106.5 million for emergency delivery to the Israeli regime.The shells are part of a bigger package, which includes 45,000 rounds of Merkava tank shells, requested by the Biden administration from Congress for the Israeli regime.According to the Pentagon statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has provided detailed justification to Congress that the tank shells must immediately be provided to the Israeli regime in the national security interests of the US.The Israeli regime has been pounding the Gaza Strip for more than two months from land, air, and sea, killing at least 17,700 Palestinians since October 7.The war broke in Gaza following a surprise operation by Gaza’s Resistance groups in response to decades of violence and oppression against defenseless Palestinians.