Islam Times - The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has described Yemen's decision to prevent the passage of all ships bound for the Israeli ports in the Red Sea unless aid enters Gaza as a brave and bold decision.

"We consider the decision to be a brave and bold decision," the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas said in a statement on Saturday.It added that Yemen's decision "stands against the Zionist-American aggressors that have continued the war of genocide and massacres against all components of the human life of our Palestinian people over the past 64 days."Hamas also called on Arab and Islamic countries to activate all their abilities and capabilities in line with their historical responsibilities "to break the Israeli siege of Gaza; prevent the continuation of the regime’s massacres and the war of starvation and thirst; and stop the Nazi aggression launched by Israel with direct support of the United States."Banking on the United States' all-out political and military support, the Israeli regime has been waging a war of genocide against Gaza since October 7 following an operation by the territory's Resistance groups, dubbed al-Aqsa Storm.According to Gaza's Health Ministry, the Israeli aggression has so far killed 17,700 people and injured 48,780 others.The regime has simultaneously blocked the flow of water, food, medicines, and electricity into Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.Hamas' statement came after earlier on Saturday, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces warned that "if Gaza does not receive the food and medicines it needs," all the ships passing through Yemen's territorial waters towards the occupied territories would turn into a "legitimate target."Yemeni forces have also carried out many operations against the occupied territories since the beginning of the Israeli military aggression against Gaza, including ballistic and cruise missile attacks, and have seized a number of Israeli ships traveling through Yemen's territorial waters.On December 4, the Yemeni Army targeted two Israeli ships in the Red Sea as they were attempting to cross the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.Reports have shown that Israeli shipping companies have already decided to reroute their vessels in fear of attacks by Yemeni forces.