0
Monday 11 December 2023 - 03:38

Hamas Describes Yemen's Decision on Tel Aviv as Brave, Bold

Story Code : 1101831
Hamas Describes Yemen
"We consider the decision to be a brave and bold decision," the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas said in a statement on Saturday.

It added that Yemen's decision "stands against the Zionist-American aggressors that have continued the war of genocide and massacres against all components of the human life of our Palestinian people over the past 64 days."

Hamas also called on Arab and Islamic countries to activate all their abilities and capabilities in line with their historical responsibilities "to break the Israeli siege of Gaza; prevent the continuation of the regime’s massacres and the war of starvation and thirst; and stop the Nazi aggression launched by Israel with direct support of the United States."

Banking on the United States' all-out political and military support, the Israeli regime has been waging a war of genocide against Gaza since October 7 following an operation by the territory's Resistance groups, dubbed al-Aqsa Storm.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, the Israeli aggression has so far killed 17,700 people and injured 48,780 others.

The regime has simultaneously blocked the flow of water, food, medicines, and electricity into Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

Hamas' statement came after earlier on Saturday, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces warned that "if Gaza does not receive the food and medicines it needs," all the ships passing through Yemen's territorial waters towards the occupied territories would turn into a "legitimate target."

Yemeni forces have also carried out many operations against the occupied territories since the beginning of the Israeli military aggression against Gaza, including ballistic and cruise missile attacks, and have seized a number of Israeli ships traveling through Yemen's territorial waters.

On December 4, the Yemeni Army targeted two Israeli ships in the Red Sea as they were attempting to cross the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Reports have shown that Israeli shipping companies have already decided to reroute their vessels in fear of attacks by Yemeni forces.
Comment


Featured Stories
Kata’ib Hezbollah: US Baghdad Embassy Serving as Military, Security Center
Kata’ib Hezbollah: US Baghdad Embassy Serving as Military, Security Center
Palestinian Factions Call for Global Strike to Support Gaza
Palestinian Factions Call for Global Strike to Support Gaza
10 December 2023
US Approves $106.5 Million Tank Ammunition Emergency Sale to Israel
US Approves $106.5 Million Tank Ammunition Emergency Sale to Israel
10 December 2023
Yemeni Minister Affirms Military Readiness amid Israel
Yemeni Minister Affirms Military Readiness amid Israel's Threats
10 December 2023
UNICEF Slams Israel
UNICEF Slams Israel's Gaza Blockade as ‘Death Sentence’ for Children
10 December 2023
‘Israel’ Had Better Cease Crimes in Gaza: Iran’s Top General
‘Israel’ Had Better Cease Crimes in Gaza: Iran’s Top General
9 December 2023
Biden Pushing $500 Million Arms Sale To ‘Israel’: Reuters
Biden Pushing $500 Million Arms Sale To ‘Israel’: Reuters
9 December 2023
Al-Qassam Unveils M-90 Rocket Following Three Barrages On ‘Tel Aviv’
Al-Qassam Unveils M-90 Rocket Following Three Barrages On ‘Tel Aviv’
9 December 2023
US Blocks UNSC Demand for Ceasefire in ‘Israeli’ Genocidal War In Gaza
US Blocks UNSC Demand for Ceasefire in ‘Israeli’ Genocidal War In Gaza
9 December 2023
US Embassy in Iraq Targeted by a Rocket
US Embassy in Iraq Targeted by a Rocket
8 December 2023
Raisi Calls For ‘Immediate’ Stop To ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Gaza
Raisi Calls For ‘Immediate’ Stop To ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Gaza
8 December 2023
Half A Million ‘Israeli’ Settlers Have Fled Occupied Territories Since October 7
Half A Million ‘Israeli’ Settlers Have Fled Occupied Territories Since October 7
8 December 2023
Protesters Blockade UK Factories Building F-35 Warplane Parts Used By ‘Israel’
Protesters Blockade UK Factories Building F-35 Warplane Parts Used By ‘Israel’
8 December 2023