Syria Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack Near Damascus

Islam Times - Syrian air defenses have responded to a new ‘Israeli’ aggression, which targeted areas near the capital Damascus, shooting down most of the regime’s missiles.

The late Sunday attack came amid the Zionist regime's intensifying strikes on Syria following the start of its devastating genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.“At approximately 23:05 pm today, the ‘Israeli’ enemy carried out an air attack from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus,” Syria’s state-run SANA news agency quoted a military source as saying.The source added that Syrian air defense units responded to the ‘Israeli’ aggression and shot down most of the missiles, with the attack only causing limited material losses.The new Zionist strike came following another attack on the vicinity of Damascus earlier in December, which also came from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights and led to material losses.A week earlier, the ‘Israeli’ regime had carried out airstrikes on Damascus International Airport, causing the facility to go out of service.The ‘Tel Aviv’ regime has intensified its acts of aggression against Syria since the regime's bloody onslaught against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip started on October 7 following a surprise operation by the territory’s resistance groups, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Flood.Nearly 18,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been martyred in the ‘Israeli’ strikes on the blockaded territory since that time.The Zionist regime has also been one of the main supporters of terrorist groups that oppose the democratically-elected government of President Bashar al-Assad since the foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria.