0
Monday 11 December 2023 - 09:08

Syria Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack Near Damascus

Story Code : 1101879
Syria Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack Near Damascus
The late Sunday attack came amid the Zionist regime's intensifying strikes on Syria following the start of its devastating genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

“At approximately 23:05 pm today, the ‘Israeli’ enemy carried out an air attack from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus,” Syria’s state-run SANA news agency quoted a military source as saying.

The source added that Syrian air defense units responded to the ‘Israeli’ aggression and shot down most of the missiles, with the attack only causing limited material losses.

The new Zionist strike came following another attack on the vicinity of Damascus earlier in December, which also came from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights and led to material losses.

A week earlier, the ‘Israeli’ regime had carried out airstrikes on Damascus International Airport, causing the facility to go out of service.

The ‘Tel Aviv’ regime has intensified its acts of aggression against Syria since the regime's bloody onslaught against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip started on October 7 following a surprise operation by the territory’s resistance groups, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Flood.

Nearly 18,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been martyred in the ‘Israeli’ strikes on the blockaded territory since that time.

The Zionist regime has also been one of the main supporters of terrorist groups that oppose the democratically-elected government of President Bashar al-Assad since the foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israel’ to Decide When to End War on Gaza, Blinken Says
‘Israel’ to Decide When to End War on Gaza, Blinken Says
Yemeni Threats Disrupt About 85% Of ‘Eilat’ Port Profits
Yemeni Threats Disrupt About 85% Of ‘Eilat’ Port Profits
11 December 2023
Syria Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack Near Damascus
Syria Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack Near Damascus
11 December 2023
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades: Fingers On Trigger Until All Americans Expelled
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades: Fingers On Trigger Until All Americans Expelled
11 December 2023
Kata’ib Hezbollah: US Baghdad Embassy Serving as Military, Security Center
Kata’ib Hezbollah: US Baghdad Embassy Serving as Military, Security Center
11 December 2023
Palestinian Factions Call for Global Strike to Support Gaza
Palestinian Factions Call for Global Strike to Support Gaza
10 December 2023
US Approves $106.5 Million Tank Ammunition Emergency Sale to Israel
US Approves $106.5 Million Tank Ammunition Emergency Sale to Israel
10 December 2023
Yemeni Minister Affirms Military Readiness amid Israel
Yemeni Minister Affirms Military Readiness amid Israel's Threats
10 December 2023
UNICEF Slams Israel
UNICEF Slams Israel's Gaza Blockade as ‘Death Sentence’ for Children
10 December 2023
‘Israel’ Had Better Cease Crimes in Gaza: Iran’s Top General
‘Israel’ Had Better Cease Crimes in Gaza: Iran’s Top General
9 December 2023
Biden Pushing $500 Million Arms Sale To ‘Israel’: Reuters
Biden Pushing $500 Million Arms Sale To ‘Israel’: Reuters
9 December 2023
Al-Qassam Unveils M-90 Rocket Following Three Barrages On ‘Tel Aviv’
Al-Qassam Unveils M-90 Rocket Following Three Barrages On ‘Tel Aviv’
9 December 2023
US Blocks UNSC Demand for Ceasefire in ‘Israeli’ Genocidal War In Gaza
US Blocks UNSC Demand for Ceasefire in ‘Israeli’ Genocidal War In Gaza
9 December 2023