0
Monday 11 December 2023 - 09:11

Thousands of Moroccans Urge Gov’t to Cut Ties with “Israel” over Gaza Onslaught

Story Code : 1101881
Thousands of Moroccans Urge Gov’t to Cut Ties with “Israel” over Gaza Onslaught
The demonstration took place on Sunday with about 3,000 participants waving Palestinian flags and chanting, "Palestine is not for sale" and "resistance go ahead to victory and liberation."

The crowds also chanted, "The people want an end to normalization," pressing the Moroccan government to reverse the country's United States-facilitated détente with “Israel” in 2020.

Starting on October 7, the occupying regime launched a devastating onslaught on Gaza following a surprise operation by the territory's resistance groups, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Flood.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, the “Israeli” aggression has so far killed around 18,000 people and injured nearly 49,000 others.

This is not the first time Moroccans have demonstrated in their thousands to protest the entity’s ferocious military aggression against Gaza.

Sunday's march, however, was the first to be called by the opposition Justice and Development Party, which led the Morocco's elected government from 2011 until 2021.

The participants also urged a boycott of those brands that support Israel, while condemning the United States' heavy military and political backing for the regime's genocide in Gaza.

"We call on Morocco to end diplomatic relations with ‘Israel’... that [has] killed children and women in Gaza and destroyed hospitals in full brutality," said a protester as he was in line to sign a petition demanding reversal of the rapprochement deal between Rabat and Tel Aviv.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israel’ to Decide When to End War on Gaza, Blinken Says
‘Israel’ to Decide When to End War on Gaza, Blinken Says
Yemeni Threats Disrupt About 85% Of ‘Eilat’ Port Profits
Yemeni Threats Disrupt About 85% Of ‘Eilat’ Port Profits
11 December 2023
Syria Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack Near Damascus
Syria Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack Near Damascus
11 December 2023
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades: Fingers On Trigger Until All Americans Expelled
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades: Fingers On Trigger Until All Americans Expelled
11 December 2023
Kata’ib Hezbollah: US Baghdad Embassy Serving as Military, Security Center
Kata’ib Hezbollah: US Baghdad Embassy Serving as Military, Security Center
11 December 2023
Palestinian Factions Call for Global Strike to Support Gaza
Palestinian Factions Call for Global Strike to Support Gaza
10 December 2023
US Approves $106.5 Million Tank Ammunition Emergency Sale to Israel
US Approves $106.5 Million Tank Ammunition Emergency Sale to Israel
10 December 2023
Yemeni Minister Affirms Military Readiness amid Israel
Yemeni Minister Affirms Military Readiness amid Israel's Threats
10 December 2023
UNICEF Slams Israel
UNICEF Slams Israel's Gaza Blockade as ‘Death Sentence’ for Children
10 December 2023
‘Israel’ Had Better Cease Crimes in Gaza: Iran’s Top General
‘Israel’ Had Better Cease Crimes in Gaza: Iran’s Top General
9 December 2023
Biden Pushing $500 Million Arms Sale To ‘Israel’: Reuters
Biden Pushing $500 Million Arms Sale To ‘Israel’: Reuters
9 December 2023
Al-Qassam Unveils M-90 Rocket Following Three Barrages On ‘Tel Aviv’
Al-Qassam Unveils M-90 Rocket Following Three Barrages On ‘Tel Aviv’
9 December 2023
US Blocks UNSC Demand for Ceasefire in ‘Israeli’ Genocidal War In Gaza
US Blocks UNSC Demand for Ceasefire in ‘Israeli’ Genocidal War In Gaza
9 December 2023