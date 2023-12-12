0
Tuesday 12 December 2023 - 02:40

Iran FM Spox: JCPOA II Out of Question

Story Code : 1102036
Asked about speculations on talks for a new nuclear deal with Iran, known as JCPOA II, Nasser Kanaani said at a weekly press conference on Monday, “Such ideas are presented by the parties that have reneged on their commitments.”

He said certain signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal that have failed to honor their commitments under the JCPOA seek to propose “diversionary ideas” in order to shirk their responsibilities.

“Iran sees no necessity for another JCPOA,” he underlined.

Kanaani noted that the JCPOA, concluded in 2015, has already detailed the responsibilities of all parties.

Iran has repeatedly made it clear that the only solution to the revival of the JCPOA is the commitment of all parties to the full, effective, and verifiable implementation of the deal.

The United States returned its sanctions against Iran in 2018 after leaving the JCPOA, an agreement between Iran and world countries that would keep the bans lifted in exchange for some voluntary changes in Tehran's nuclear energy program.

Bowing under American pressure, the EU has been toeing the US's sanction line against Iran since Washington's departure from the deal.
