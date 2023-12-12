0
Tuesday 12 December 2023 - 02:41

‘Israel’ Admits Failure of Another Plan to Release Its Captives

According to Haaretz, which cited sources within the ‘security’ establishment, “the military incursion in the Gaza Strip didn’t succeed so far in creating the circumstances of another plot to restore the ‘Israeli’ captives.”

The sources insisted that assassinating Hamas officials doesn’t advance according to what the ‘Israeli’ army believed would take place at this stage of the war.

The Zionist ‘security’ sources also claimed 50% of the Qassam Brigades leaders, Hamas military wing, were ‘martyred’. “They have been replaced by other leaders who are still fighting the ‘Israeli’ army,” the same sources alleged.
