Tuesday 12 December 2023 - 02:43

‘Israel’ Using Same Carnage Tactics in South Gaza as in North: Borrell

Story Code : 1102038
Borrell made the remarks on Monday in the Belgian capital Brussels, where EU foreign ministers will meet to consider possible next steps in response to the crisis gripping West Asia.

He said that the ‘Israeli’ tactics in southern Gaza “are the same or even worse” than those the regime used in the north despite calls from the EU not to do so.

“The bombings continue with extraordinary intensity,” he added. “The prospect is really dark.”

Borrell also denounced the increasing civilian casualties in Gaza and the forced displacement of people in the Palestinian territory who are forced to flee to Egypt.

There are no more shelters or safe places in Gaza, he noted.

At the beginning of the bloody war on Gaza, ‘Israel’ urged people in northern Gaza to seek refuge in the south. Currently, however, it is targeting the south, with residents saying there is nowhere left to go.

On Monday, ‘Israeli’ airstrikes hit the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, killing dozens of innocent people.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported that fighting is taking place close to al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis.

“Today at dawn, occupation aircraft launched several violent raids in the vicinity of al-Amal Hospital, and artillery shelling continued in the city center and in the northern areas of the association’s headquarters, which houses 13,000 displaced people,” it said in an X post.

The Zionist regime waged the war on Gaza after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the brutal aggression, the ‘Tel Aviv’ regime has killed at least 17,997 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 49,229 others.

Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble in Gaza, which is under “complete siege” by the ‘Israeli’ entity.
