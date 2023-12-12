0
Cyber Toufan Team Launches Wave of Cyberattacks on “Israeli” Organizations

Bermad Water Control Solutions, a key player in the global water systems industry, found itself at the center of Cyber Toufan’s assault. The group, expressing their dissatisfaction with the situation in the region, specifically targeted the largest water systems company in the “Israeli” entity.

Furthermore, Cyber Toufan operations expanded their cyber offensive by claiming breaches on several other “Israeli” organizations, including the renowned food company OSEM, the fashion brand H&O, and the e-commerce brand Hagarin. The motives behind these Cyber Toufan cyberattacks are rooted in reasons of support for Zionist causes and adding harmful substances in products destined for Palestinians.

The first leak revealed the complete database of Osem, a prominent Zionist food company currently owned by Nestle. Cyber Toufan accused the company of supporting the “Israeli” army and admitted to placing harmful substances causing cancer in the food destined for Palestinians.

The second leak exposed sensitive information from the e-commerce website of H&O Fashion, a major player in Israel’s fashion-retail industry. The database included names, phone numbers, home addresses, emails, passwords [hashes], and more. H&O Fashion boasts an annual revenue exceeding US$100 million.

Another breach targeted Hagarin, an “Israeli” agricultural supplies company with 37 branches across the occupied territories. Cyber Toufan justified the attack, citing Hagarin’s founding in 1896 by European refugees seeking asylum in Palestinian Muslim lands.

Previously, Cyber Toufan Team’s hacking exploits targeted entities such as Soda Stream, the Back2School Project, and the “Israeli” entity’s Ministry of Health. The group, in a dark web post, claimed to have breached Soda Stream’s customer database, exposing the personal details of over 100,000 “Israeli” customers.

A similar breach occurred with the Back2School Project, revealing sensitive information about registered individuals, including names, numbers, home addresses, emails and hashed passwords.

The cumulative impact of these Cyber Toufan cyberattacks raises concerns about the growing sophistication and reach of cyber threat actors in the region. “Israeli” organizations are now confronted with the imperative to fight against hundreds of hacker groups supporting Palestine in this ongoing conflict.
