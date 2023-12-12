0
Zara Ignites Boycott Calls for Mocking Gaza Devastation in Ad Images

Zara's recent ad campaign, titled "The Jacket," has triggered uproar among Muslims as images released by the retailer bear striking similarities to the destruction in Gaza. The visuals depict model Kristen McMenamy posing alongside mannequins wrapped in white cloth and plastic, drawing stark parallels to the grim scenes from Gaza.

While Zara defends the campaign, asserting it aims to highlight the garment's versatility, the depicted images have sparked controversy. They include unsettling portrayals such as bodies wrapped in white body bags resembling Islamic burial attire, along with elements resembling an upside-down map of Palestine amidst rubble and rocks.



The backlash on social media has been fierce, with calls for boycotting the brand as users express their anger and disgust at the perceived insensitivity. Palestinian artist Hazem Harb condemned the campaign, urging consumers to boycott Zara, stating, "Using death and destruction as a backdrop for fashion is beyond sinister, its complicity and should outrage us as consumers. Boycott Zara."

Instagram influencers also joined the criticism, highlighting the campaign's deliberate mockery of Palestinians and its insensitivity to their plight.
"My jaw dropped seeing this. Boycott for life. You are disgusting demons. I can't believe what I'm looking at," one user wrote.

Despite the mounting criticism, Zara has remained silent and not responded to the backlash. The company has been approached for comment by the media.

This isn't the first instance of controversy for Zara. In 2022, the retailer faced public condemnation over perceived support for "Israel" when its franchise holder in the region engaged with extremist political figures. Palestinian calls to boycott Zara's branches in occupied territories led to significant financial losses.
