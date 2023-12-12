Conflict in Ukraine to End with Talks with West: Russian Diplomat

Islam Times - The Ukrainian conflict will end with talks with the West, Russian Ambassador at Large Rodion Miroshnik said on the air with CTV television.

"Negotiations will definitely take place; all the clashes necessarily end with talks. Clearly, negotiations will not be with puppets," the diplomat noted. "The West does not demonstrate the desire to come to terms so far. They do not say so far that they are ready to come to the negotiating table," Miroshnik said, TASS reported.Conditions to start negotiations will come to fruition "when sponsors will be exhausted, when political ambitions settle down, when the Ukrainian people will eventually understand that administration currently in Ukraine is not the Ukrainian administration," he said.