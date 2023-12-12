Terror Attack Kills 4 Security Officials in NW Pakistan

Islam Times - Militants stormed a police station in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing four security officials and wounding several more, officials said.

The attack in the district of Dera Ismail Khan wounded 28 people, Reuters reported citing Aizaz Mehmood, an official of the state-run rescue service."We are still hearing gunshots," he added.The militants rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into the main gate of the police station, following up with a gun attack, said sources in the district administration, who spoke on condition of anonymity.In a statement, the Tahreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP), which has emerged recently, said its militants carried out the attack aimed at the Pakistani army, but the target was not verified by officials or the military.