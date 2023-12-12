Terror Attack Kills 4 Security Officials in NW Pakistan
Story Code : 1102083
The attack in the district of Dera Ismail Khan wounded 28 people, Reuters reported citing Aizaz Mehmood, an official of the state-run rescue service.
"We are still hearing gunshots," he added.
The militants rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into the main gate of the police station, following up with a gun attack, said sources in the district administration, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
In a statement, the Tahreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP), which has emerged recently, said its militants carried out the attack aimed at the Pakistani army, but the target was not verified by officials or the military.