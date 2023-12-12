EU’s Borrell: Destruction in Gaza Greater than World War II Germany

Islam Times - The European Union's foreign policy chief has said that the destruction of buildings in Gaza is more or less or even greater than the destruction suffered by the German cities during the Second World War.

The situation in Gaza is "catastrophic, apocalyptic," Josep Borrell said in Brussels on Monday after chairing a meeting of the EU's foreign ministers."The destruction of buildings in Gaza...is more or less or even greater than the destruction suffered by the German cities during the Second World War," he noted, adding, "85 percent of the population is internally displaced."The European official noted that the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza has resulted in "an incredible number of civilian casualties.""Civilian casualties are between 60 and 70 percent of the overall deaths" based on Gaza Health Ministry's figures, Borrell said, adding, "The human suffering constitutes an unprecedented challenge to the international community."More than 18,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed during the Israeli onslaught on Gaza so far, while upwards of 49,600 others have been wounded. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble.Elsewhere in his remarks, Borrell said the European Union was "alarmed by the violence [against Palestinians] in the [occupied] West Bank by extremist settlers."Concluding his remarks, Borrell condemned the Israeli regime's decision to approve 1,700 more housing units in the occupied city of al-Quds, which Brussels considers a violation of international law.The UN experts condemned Israeli settlements as "the engine of the occupation," saying the Tel Aviv regime’s illegal construction activities "trample" on human rights law.The Zionist regime waged its war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas launched an operation against the occupied territories on that day in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodshed and devastation against Palestinians.Tel Aviv also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a humanitarian crisis.According to Gaza's Health Ministry, the Israeli aggression has so far killed around 18,000 people and injured nearly 49,000 others.