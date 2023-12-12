22 Foreign Military Attaches Visit Iran Army Exhibition

Islam Times - Military attaches from 22 countries have visited the first comprehensive training and education exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army in the Iranian capital city of Tehran.

Foreign military attaches from 22 countries residing in Iran visited the first comprehensive training and education exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army on Monday.The Foreign military attaches attending the exhibition were from Germany, Turkmenistan, China, Algeria, Brazil, Ukraine, Slovakia, Russia, Turkiye, Iraq, Armenia, South Korea, North Korea, Bulgaria, Oman, India, Kazakhstan, Czech Republic, Vietnam, Syria, Pakistan, and Greece.The first comprehensive training and education exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army was inaugurated in the presence of the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri and Army Chief Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi in Tehran on 9 December 2023.