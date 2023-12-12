Another US Base in Syria Targeted

Islam Times - Local media in Syria have reported a second attack against the US bases in Syria on Monday.

Lebanese Al-Mayadeen news network, which is close to the Resistance groups in the region, reported on Monday afternoon that several explosions were heard around the American military base in Al-Khadra village near the Al-Omar oil field in the eastern suburb of Deir ez-Zor province in Syria.This was the second attack after news sources reported that several explosions were heard at the US military base in al-Shadadi district in al-Hasakah province of Syria earlier on Monday.There have been no reports of casualties and possible material losses in those explosions yet.The American bases in Syria and Iraq have been targeted several times with rockets, missiles and drones by the Iraqi Islamic Resistance groups over the last few weeks after the Zionist Israeli regime backed by the United States conducted a deadly aggression on Gaza on October 7.Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements conducted the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm operation against the occupying entity in response to the regime’s decades-long campaign of bloodshed and occupation against Palestinians.The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip on Sunday said the death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza had risen to at least 17,997, most of them women and children. There were an additional 49,229 wounded.Tel Aviv has also cut off one of the most densely populated places in the world from basic supplies, such as water, electricity, and fuel. Shortage of medical supplies and food has left 2.3 million Palestinians at risk of starvation.