Tuesday 12 December 2023 - 06:46

Hezbollah Launches Missile Attack on Headquarters of Israeli Military

Story Code : 1102088
Lebanon's Hezbollah announced that it targeted the headquarters of the Israeli military in al-Metula with guided missiles, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of a number of Zionists.

In this regard, the Zionist media also reported that 3 guided anti-armor missiles were fired at al-Metula area, which led to a fire in a house.

Lebanon's Hezbollah had previously released a short statement announcing that its forces targeted the Branit military base with heavy artillery, as a result of which a number of occupying forces were directly targeted.

On October 7, 2023, the Palestinian resistance groups launched a surprise operation called "Al-Aqsa Flood" from Gaza (southern Palestine) against the positions of the occupying regime, and this regime, in order to retaliate and compensate for its failure and to stop the operations of the resistance groups, closed all the crossings of the Gaza Strip and bombarded the area.
