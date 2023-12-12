0
Tuesday 12 December 2023 - 06:47

Tel Aviv Comes Under Rocket Attack

Story Code : 1102090
Tel Aviv Comes Under Rocket Attack
Qassam Brigades reported that they targeted Nir Isac Zionist settlement with short-range missiles.

Also, an Al-Jazeera correspondent reported explosions heard in Ashdod, but no alarms were sounded. 

Yet the alarms were sounded in Nir Isac and Soufa in the southern borders of the Gaza Strip. 

Qassam announced that the resistance forces targeted the regime's troops who were entrenched in a residential building in Beit Lahia with a TBG rocket and either killed or wounded them.

They reported a fierce man-to-man clash with the regime's special forces and armored unit in the west of the Jabalia camp.

Meanwhile, the Quds Brigades, the military branch of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, announced that they targeted the fortifications of the Israeli regime in the Juhor ad-Dik and Netzarim regions with heavy mortars.

They reported the death or injury of the Zionist soldiers who were riding an armored vehicle that was hit and exploded in the Shujaiya axis, east of Gaza.

Confused with the irreparable intelligence and military blow it suffered from the October 7 Operation of Al-Aqsa Flood carried out by Hamas, Israel is struggling to compensate for the defeat.

It was on October 7 that the Palestinian Resistance carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on the Israeli regime's forces in response to the regime's daily crimes against the Palestinian people during 75 years of occupation of Palestine since 1948.
