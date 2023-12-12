Global Strike for Gaza: The World Stands against Israeli Genocide

Islam Times - Activists in Palestine and across the world have called for a global strike on Monday to demand an immediate ceasefire as the Israeli occupation continues its aggression on Gaza.

The objective of the campaign, entitled “Strike for Gaza”, is to put pressure on governments throughout the world to take meaningful action to stop the ongoing Israeli massacres, which largely target civilians, especially children and women in the besieged enclave.The call for the strike has been given by the National and Islamic Forces, a coalition of major Palestinian factions, to Palestinians across the occupied West Bank and supporters across the world to participate in a strike that would include “all aspects of public life” in a show of solidarity amid relentless Israeli attacks.“We expect the entire globe to join the strike, which comes in the context of a broad international movement involving influential figures. This movement stands against the open genocide in Gaza, the ethnic cleansing and the colonial settlement in the West Bank,” said a statement released by the coalition.The strike is intended to halt the flow of life and economic activity in all countries through urging people to shut educational facilities, commercial businesses, and various workplaces. This may contribute to everyone feeling personally harmed by the war.Lebanon was among the Arab countries which swiftly responded to the strike call on Sunday. Prime Minister Najib Mikati made the decision in response to a global call for a strike “in solidarity with Gaza and the Palestinian people, including our fellow citizens in Gaza and the border villages of Lebanon,” secretary-general of Lebanon’s Council of Ministers, Mahmoud Mekkiya announced in a statement.For his part, Minister of Education Abbas Halabi said that the private and public schools, technical institutes, and universities would close “to express solidarity with the Palestinian people, who are facing extermination, displacement, and murder.”Talking to Al-Manar on Monday morning, Hasan Hijazi, Head of Hezbollah’s Liberal Professions Unit, said that most of the syndicates across Lebanon have called on its members to abide by the strike.Hijazi affirmed the important role of the liberal professions in pressing the public opinion over a certain cause or affair.Photos and videos circulated on social media showed several cities across Lebanon, including the capital, Beirut, and the southern port city of Sidon observing the general strike in solidarity with Palestinian people.Palestinian cities including Al-Quds, as well as West Bank cities: Ramallah, Nablus, Jenin, Al-Khalil (Hebron), have observed the strike, with streets being empty and shops being shut.تغطية صحفية: “التزام كامل بالإضراب في بلدة العيزرية شرقي القدس المحتلَّة بالإضراب الشامل”. pic.twitter.com/pKzszKdWVw— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 11, 2023Meanwhile, Famous groups such as the ‘Palestinian Youth Movement Worldwide,’ ‘Sumoud Palestinian Movement,’ and the ‘Palestinian Activism Group in America’ have joined the campaign. Participants stress the importance of mobilizing supporters for the Palestinian cause and taking serious action to halt the unprecedented tragedy.تغطية صحفية: “جانب من الالتزام بالإضراب الشامل في البلدة القديمة، بمدينة نابلس”. pic.twitter.com/8mzByX1a05— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 11, 2023On the other hand, Jordanian cities, especially the capital, Amman, abided by the strike in protest of the ongoing Israeli genocide campaign in Gaza.Shops on strike in solidarity with Gaza in Jordanian capital Amman #StrikeForGaza pic.twitter.com/fZOehDWwTn— AoR News 🇵🇸🇱🇧🇸🇾🇮🇶🇮🇷🇾🇪 (@AoR3138) December 11, 2023Shops inthe Turkey’s Istanbul also heeded the call for a global strike in protest against the ongoing Israeli genocidal war on Gaza.The Esenyurt district in Istanbul, Turkey, is currently experiencing a widespread strike in opposition to the continuing Israeli genocide campaign in #Gaza. #StrikeForGaza pic.twitter.com/HXly0dUl1H— PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) December 11, 2023Meanwhile, activists in the US and Canada have called for general strike to protest the Israeli aggression which has killed so far nearly 18,000 Gazans and injured more than 49,200 others.The Canadian activist, Cheryl Benson, emphasized the importance of committing to the strike, stating as reported by media outlets: ‘We need a global strike. Everyone will leave work until the ceasefire is achieved,’ adding, ‘That will affect their pockets.’