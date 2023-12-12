0
Tuesday 12 December 2023 - 16:12

Qatar, ‘Israel’ Held Secret Meetings in Europe To Discuss Swap Deal: Report

A senior diplomatic source revealed that the deal is expected to include children, women, and men, including three senior ‘Israeli’ military officers who were captured by Hamas.

The Saudi report stated that the ‘Israeli’ entity has committed to release around 300 Palestinian detainees in exchange, in addition to ten veteran detainees serving long sentences, including Marwan Barghouti, the leader of the Fatah movement.

The source mentioned that the ‘Israeli’ delegation consists of Mossad officers, Shin Bet officers, members of the ‘National Security Council,’ and a representative from the military intelligence branch.

The Zionist delegation also includes a psychologist and a negotiation expert. Elaph reported that among the delegation members are former Mossad agents who were specially recruited for this mission, with expertise in the field and strong ties to Qatar, including those who maintain commercial relationships with Qatar through foreign companies.

It should be noted that the meetings are taking place in a European capital because previous meetings in Qatar and the recurring visits of the ‘Israeli’ intelligence chief to Doha have led to significant public criticism in ‘Israel’ and the government.

The report indicated that the agreement has been reached to keep this negotiation channel open and secret, with the two delegations meeting in different locations each time to obscure and keep the matter away from the spotlight.
