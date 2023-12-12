0
Tuesday 12 December 2023 - 16:15

Yemeni Armed Forces Naval Missile Hits ‘Israel’-bound Fuel Ship

Story Code : 1102208
Saree made clear that the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation against a Norwegian ship, named 'Strinda', that was loaded with fuel and heading to the ‘Israeli’ entity, adding that the ship was a targeted with an appropriate naval missile.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces have succeeded in the past two days in preventing the passage of several ships that responded to the warnings by the Yemeni Navy,” the spokesman added, noting, however, that “The Yemeni Armed Forces targeted the Norwegian ship only after its crew neglected all warnings.”

“The Yemeni Armed Forces won’t hesitate to target any ship that violates what we have mentioned in the previous statements,” Saree affirmed, stressing that the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to prevent all ships from all nationalities that are bound to ‘Israeli’ ports from navigating in the Arabian and Red seas until the food and medicine needed by the defiant brothers in Gaza enter the strip.
