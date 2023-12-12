0
Tuesday 12 December 2023 - 20:36

Iran Warns EU: New Sanctions Add to Obstacles in Ties

Story Code : 1102263
In a statement on Tuesday, Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the destructive move by the Council of the EU to impose restrictive measures against Iranians on the spurious charge of involvement in the Ukraine crisis.

On Monday, the EU Council imposed sanctions against 6 Iranian persons and 5 entities for what it called their involvement in Iran's development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs] used in the war in Ukraine.

In response, Kanaani warned the EU that the desperate attempts by certain destructive currents with specific political objectives to release false information and resort to futile sanctions would provide no benefit for those imposing sanctions but would “only add to the self-created obstacles in the way of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Europe.”

The European Union is talking about international law and the UN Charter while it has shut its eyes to the brazen violation of international law, including human rights and international humanitarian law in Gaza and the West Bank, where the Israeli regime is committing genocide and ethnic cleansing, he added.

Hitting back at the EU for its failure to take any effective measure to stop the Zionist regime’s brutal strikes on Gaza, Kanaani reiterated Iran’s opposition to wars.

He stressed the need for the peaceful settlement of conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, adding that the sanctions on Iran’s defense sector have no basis as Tehran reserves the right to respond against the sanctions.
