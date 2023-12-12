0
Tuesday 12 December 2023 - 20:37

Uproar in Knesset: Settlement Budget Boost Not Going to Security

Story Code : 1102264
Uproar in Knesset: Settlement Budget Boost Not Going to Security
Finance Ministry officials provide details of the budget increases in committee, including “NIS” 70 million for social activism groups; “NIS” 94 million for the “Settlements Division of the World Zionist Organization, which builds and develops small settlements around the entity and in the West Bank; “NIS” 32 million in support for pre-military academies, and “NIS” 38 million for the settlement ministry’s “Jewish identity” department.

Some “NIS” 110 million for security needs has been set aside in “reserve” budget items for use in case of necessity, but these reserve funds have yet to be approved by the Finance Ministry’s “legal” department.

“The finance minister said the money was for security needs. He’s a liar!” yells Yesh Atid MK Naor Shiri.

For his part, Labor MK Naama Lazimi denounced the budget for the settlement’s ministry as “theft,” adding that “nothing in this [budget] itemization is connected to security for ‘Judea and Samaria’ [the West Bank].”
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Armed Forces Naval Missile Hits ‘Israel’-bound Fuel Ship
Yemeni Armed Forces Naval Missile Hits ‘Israel’-bound Fuel Ship
Qatar, ‘Israel’ Held Secret Meetings in Europe To Discuss Swap Deal: Report
Qatar, ‘Israel’ Held Secret Meetings in Europe To Discuss Swap Deal: Report
12 December 2023
Iran FM: Big Explosion in Region If Gaza War Continues
Iran FM: Big Explosion in Region If Gaza War Continues
12 December 2023
‘Israel’ to Decide When to End War on Gaza, Blinken Says
‘Israel’ to Decide When to End War on Gaza, Blinken Says
11 December 2023
Yemeni Threats Disrupt About 85% Of ‘Eilat’ Port Profits
Yemeni Threats Disrupt About 85% Of ‘Eilat’ Port Profits
11 December 2023
Syria Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack Near Damascus
Syria Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack Near Damascus
11 December 2023
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades: Fingers On Trigger Until All Americans Expelled
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades: Fingers On Trigger Until All Americans Expelled
11 December 2023
Kata’ib Hezbollah: US Baghdad Embassy Serving as Military, Security Center
Kata’ib Hezbollah: US Baghdad Embassy Serving as Military, Security Center
11 December 2023
Palestinian Factions Call for Global Strike to Support Gaza
Palestinian Factions Call for Global Strike to Support Gaza
10 December 2023
US Approves $106.5 Million Tank Ammunition Emergency Sale to Israel
US Approves $106.5 Million Tank Ammunition Emergency Sale to Israel
10 December 2023
Yemeni Minister Affirms Military Readiness amid Israel
Yemeni Minister Affirms Military Readiness amid Israel's Threats
10 December 2023
UNICEF Slams Israel
UNICEF Slams Israel's Gaza Blockade as ‘Death Sentence’ for Children
10 December 2023
‘Israel’ Had Better Cease Crimes in Gaza: Iran’s Top General
‘Israel’ Had Better Cease Crimes in Gaza: Iran’s Top General
9 December 2023