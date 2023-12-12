0
Tuesday 12 December 2023 - 20:38

IOF UAV Murders Four Palestinians in Jenin

The director of Jenin Hospital, Wissam Bakr, told WAFA that four youngmen were killed, and one was wounded, after being directly targeted by a drone.

The martyred Palestinians were identified as: Rafiq al-Dabbous, Mahmoud Abu Srour, Bakr Siddiq Zakarneh and Thaer Abu al-Tin.

He added that the “Israeli” occupation aircraft dropped toxic smoke bombs in the hospital yard, as the occupation forces prevented the transfer of Abu Al-Tin to Jenin Hospital, forcing ambulance crews to transfer him to the health center in the town of Qabatiya.

Since the early morning hours, the IOF troops surround the Ibn Sina, Jenin Governmental and Al-Razi hospitals, and prevent ambulances from transporting the murdered Palestinians.

The IOF troops destroyed the Kamal Abu Waar roundabout in the Jabriyat neighborhood in Jenin and caused damage to the infrastructure.

According to WAFA correspondent, the father of martyr Zakarneh suffered a stroke after receiving the news of his son’s killing. He is also the father of martyred youth Sidqi, who was murdered by the IOF on December 8, 2022.

The Director of Jenin Education, Salam Al-Taher, announced that school in the city of Jenin and its camp, or in any gathering where IOF troops are present, will turn to e-learning.

“Israeli” forces are still preventing press crews from being present in the areas where raids are occurring, and covering what is happening there.

It is noteworthy that the IOF troops stormed the city and the camp, accompanied by several military bulldozers from Jenin-Nazareth Street, amid confrontations in several areas, as occupation soldiers and snipers occupied a number of residential buildings in a number of city neighborhoods.

The IOF troops also conducted a campaign of inspections and raids on homes in the camp and the neighborhoods of Al-Jabriyat, Talat Al-Ghubaz, Abu Dhahir, Al-Bayader area and Al-Marah neighborhood, amid the outbreak of confrontations.

Confrontations broke out at the entrance to the towns of Al-Yamoun and Al-Sila Al-Harithiya, west of Jenin.

IOF troops besieged a number of hospitals in the city of Jenin, and their military vehicles were deployed heavily in various streets of the city and around the camp.
