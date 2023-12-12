Fire Reported Aboard A Ship Off Yemeni Coast

Islam Times - The British Maritime Trade Operations Department said a fire broke out on board a ship near the Bab al-Mandib Strait off the Yemeni coast.

The administration stated on its website that the incident took place 15 miles west of the port of Mocha in Yemen, and is currently under investigation. Additionally, it was reported that all crew members of the affected ship were safe.This statement coincided with the announcement made by the official spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, who posted on X platform that an important statement will be made in the coming hours.In a related context, the Director General of the Port of ‘Eilat,’ Gideon Golber, confirmed, according to Sputnik reports, which cited ‘Israeli’ Channel 13, that Yemen's threat of ‘Israeli’-bound ships had "disrupted 80% to 85% of the port’s profits."Moreover, the ‘Israeli’ Army Radio quoted Golber as saying that the Yemeni threat to the Red Sea maritime routes "led to the loss of the port by about 14,000 cars from the middle of last month until today.”Channel 13 further reported that “the volume of imports coming from the East to ‘Israel’ is estimated at approximately 95 billion dollars annually.”This comes after Sanaa announced that it will prevent ships heading to ‘Israeli’ ports, regardless of their nationality, from passing through the Arabian Sea and the Red Sea if they do not enter the Gaza Strip, which needs food and medicine.Earlier on Sunday, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced the introduction of a new actionable decision in support of Gaza, which will see the prohibition of all ships bound to the occupation entity, regardless of their nationality, from passing through the Arabian and Red Seas until food and medicine sufficient to the needs of the population enter the besieged Strip.In a statement, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesperson Brigadier General Yehya Saree declared that this prohibition is "effective immediately," noting that Sanaa, "out of its commitment to the safety of maritime navigation, warns all ships and companies against dealing with ‘Israeli’ ports.""The Yemeni Armed Forces emphasize their full commitment to the continuity of global trade movement through the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea for all ships and all countries, except those ships associated with ‘Israel’ or those that will transport goods" to the occupation entity.Saree, meanwhile, did not void the earlier equation, which constitutes that the Yemeni Army will continue targeting ‘Israeli’ ships in the Red Sea until the war on Gaza stops.