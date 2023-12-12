0
Tuesday 12 December 2023 - 20:44

At Least 20 Killed in Israeli Attack on Rafah

Story Code : 1102272
At Least 20 Killed in Israeli Attack on Rafah
Palestinian medical sources have cited a toll of at least 20 fatalities due to the Israeli strikes in Rafah's north.

Rafah, which has seen an influx of displaced Palestinians following evacuation orders by the Israeli army, has been subjected to intense bombings in recent days, exacerbating the already dire situation.

Verified social media footage, confirmed by Al Jazeera, showed frantic rescue efforts, with many people digging through rubble to find those injured or trapped after the Israeli attack.

Wafa news agency reported that a residential building owned by the Harb family in Rafah's al-Zuhor neighborhood bore the brunt of the strike, resulting in the deaths of at least 12 individuals, including six children, according to medical sources.

Additional casualties were reported in separate strikes in the southern town of Khan Younis and the northern town of Jabalia, as Wafa documented.

Despite calls from UN officials and rights groups urging Israel to allow humanitarian aid via the Karem Abu Salem crossing, Israel stated that deliveries would continue to be made via Rafah only.

UN's humanitarian office (OCHA) highlighted the aid situation in Gaza, underscoring that while before the conflict, 500 trucks of assistance arrived daily, between October 21 and December 10, 3,248 trucks (excluding fuel) entered the enclave.

Throughout December, approximately 100 trucks carrying humanitarian aid crossed into Gaza from Egypt daily, with an uptick in fuel deliveries on December 9 and 10 – yet still falling short of the required amount, according to OCHA.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths expressed concerns about the current aid flow, criticizing it as inconsistent, unreliable, and unsustainable, describing it as "humanitarian opportunism."
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Armed Forces Naval Missile Hits ‘Israel’-bound Fuel Ship
Yemeni Armed Forces Naval Missile Hits ‘Israel’-bound Fuel Ship
Qatar, ‘Israel’ Held Secret Meetings in Europe To Discuss Swap Deal: Report
Qatar, ‘Israel’ Held Secret Meetings in Europe To Discuss Swap Deal: Report
12 December 2023
Iran FM: Big Explosion in Region If Gaza War Continues
Iran FM: Big Explosion in Region If Gaza War Continues
12 December 2023
‘Israel’ to Decide When to End War on Gaza, Blinken Says
‘Israel’ to Decide When to End War on Gaza, Blinken Says
11 December 2023
Yemeni Threats Disrupt About 85% Of ‘Eilat’ Port Profits
Yemeni Threats Disrupt About 85% Of ‘Eilat’ Port Profits
11 December 2023
Syria Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack Near Damascus
Syria Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack Near Damascus
11 December 2023
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades: Fingers On Trigger Until All Americans Expelled
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades: Fingers On Trigger Until All Americans Expelled
11 December 2023
Kata’ib Hezbollah: US Baghdad Embassy Serving as Military, Security Center
Kata’ib Hezbollah: US Baghdad Embassy Serving as Military, Security Center
11 December 2023
Palestinian Factions Call for Global Strike to Support Gaza
Palestinian Factions Call for Global Strike to Support Gaza
10 December 2023
US Approves $106.5 Million Tank Ammunition Emergency Sale to Israel
US Approves $106.5 Million Tank Ammunition Emergency Sale to Israel
10 December 2023
Yemeni Minister Affirms Military Readiness amid Israel
Yemeni Minister Affirms Military Readiness amid Israel's Threats
10 December 2023
UNICEF Slams Israel
UNICEF Slams Israel's Gaza Blockade as ‘Death Sentence’ for Children
10 December 2023
‘Israel’ Had Better Cease Crimes in Gaza: Iran’s Top General
‘Israel’ Had Better Cease Crimes in Gaza: Iran’s Top General
9 December 2023