Tuesday 12 December 2023 - 20:45

Suicide Attack on Pakistan Army Base Kills 23: Official

Suicide Attack on Pakistan Army Base Kills 23: Official
The early-morning attack targeted a base in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, near the Afghan border, according to a local official who spoke on condition of anonymity, AFP reported.

"Many of them were killed while they were sleeping and in civilian clothes so we are still determining if they are all military personnel," the official added.

Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan -- a new group affiliated with the Pakistan Taliban -- said the assault began around 2:30 am (2130 GMT) with a suicide attack by one fighter before others stormed the compound.

Pakistan's army has not yet commented on the incident.
