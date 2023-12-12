Gaza Ceasefire Advocates Protest in US Senate Office Building

Islam Times - Activists urging for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza protested in a US Senate office building on Monday before being detained by police.

Several groups, including the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights and Jewish Voice for Peace, organized the demonstration. They called for the US government to redirect funds towards domestic priorities like affordable housing and childcare instead of further arming Israel with US weapons.During the protest, one activist was arrested for climbing a 51-foot sculpture by artist Alexander Calder. Others chanted "ceasefire now" while wearing shirts advocating to "invest in life" as they stood arm in arm.The US Capitol Police reported the arrest of 51 individuals following the demonstration, captured in Reuters images engaging in civil disobedience at the Hart Senate Office Building, a part of the US Capitol complex housing several senators and committees.Sandra Tamari, executive director of the Adalah Justice Project, stated, "Funding more death and destruction of human life...makes no one secure, and instead fuels hatred and continued war. The Senate must heed our urgent demand to stop funding militarism and instead invest in life."Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized the US government's veto of a UN Security Council resolution for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, deeming it "shameful." Posting an image showing the US as the sole "no" vote at the Security Council, she expressed her disapproval.Ocasio-Cortez further condemned the Biden administration for vetoing the UN's ceasefire call while bypassing Congress and endorsing the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza, stating it contradicted their professed concern for Palestinians and human rights.The resolution, supported by over 90 UN member states and proposed by the United Arab Emirates, was vetoed by the US, with 13 countries in favor and Britain abstaining.Senator Bernie Sanders also criticized the US veto, emphasizing the urgent need for food, water, and medical supplies for children in Gaza amidst horrific conditions. He highlighted the moral imperative to facilitate aid immediately.Amidst UN humanitarian efforts, Israel's intensified bombardment of Gaza drew condemnation. The UN relief coordination office (OCHA) reported multiple Israeli attacks on health facilities and personnel in Gaza over the weekend.Ahmed al-Kahlout, head of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, described an acute shortage of essential supplies, noting the targeting of the women’s maternity unit without warning. He reported the deaths of two mothers and their newborn babies.The Gaza health ministry reported over 18,200 fatalities and nearly 50,000 injuries from airstrikes since Israel's attack on October 7, indicating a dire humanitarian crisis in the region.