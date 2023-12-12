0
Tuesday 12 December 2023 - 20:52

Kremlin Slams US Interference in Navalny Situation as Unacceptable

Story Code : 1102279
Kremlin Slams US Interference in Navalny Situation as Unacceptable
Commenting on the statement of US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, who said that Washington had drawn Moscow's attention to concerns about the fate of Navalny, the spokesman said: "I am, frankly speaking, not aware of this, perhaps it was conveyed through the Foreign Ministry."

"But here we are talking about one of the prisoners who was found guilty according to the law and is serving his due sentence. And here we consider any interference by anyone, including the United States, inadmissible and unacceptable," Peskov said, TASS reported.

Navalny, who has twice received suspended sentences, was put on a wanted list for multiple violations of his sentence in the Yves Rocher case. On January 17, 2021, he was detained at Sheremetyevo Airport upon his return from Germany, where he was undergoing medical treatment, and on February 2, the court ruled to replace his suspended sentence with a real one.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Armed Forces Naval Missile Hits ‘Israel’-bound Fuel Ship
Yemeni Armed Forces Naval Missile Hits ‘Israel’-bound Fuel Ship
Qatar, ‘Israel’ Held Secret Meetings in Europe To Discuss Swap Deal: Report
Qatar, ‘Israel’ Held Secret Meetings in Europe To Discuss Swap Deal: Report
12 December 2023
Iran FM: Big Explosion in Region If Gaza War Continues
Iran FM: Big Explosion in Region If Gaza War Continues
12 December 2023
‘Israel’ to Decide When to End War on Gaza, Blinken Says
‘Israel’ to Decide When to End War on Gaza, Blinken Says
11 December 2023
Yemeni Threats Disrupt About 85% Of ‘Eilat’ Port Profits
Yemeni Threats Disrupt About 85% Of ‘Eilat’ Port Profits
11 December 2023
Syria Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack Near Damascus
Syria Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack Near Damascus
11 December 2023
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades: Fingers On Trigger Until All Americans Expelled
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades: Fingers On Trigger Until All Americans Expelled
11 December 2023
Kata’ib Hezbollah: US Baghdad Embassy Serving as Military, Security Center
Kata’ib Hezbollah: US Baghdad Embassy Serving as Military, Security Center
11 December 2023
Palestinian Factions Call for Global Strike to Support Gaza
Palestinian Factions Call for Global Strike to Support Gaza
10 December 2023
US Approves $106.5 Million Tank Ammunition Emergency Sale to Israel
US Approves $106.5 Million Tank Ammunition Emergency Sale to Israel
10 December 2023
Yemeni Minister Affirms Military Readiness amid Israel
Yemeni Minister Affirms Military Readiness amid Israel's Threats
10 December 2023
UNICEF Slams Israel
UNICEF Slams Israel's Gaza Blockade as ‘Death Sentence’ for Children
10 December 2023
‘Israel’ Had Better Cease Crimes in Gaza: Iran’s Top General
‘Israel’ Had Better Cease Crimes in Gaza: Iran’s Top General
9 December 2023