Kremlin Slams US Interference in Navalny Situation as Unacceptable

Islam Times - The Kremlin considers unacceptable any external interference, including by the United States, in the situation with the blogger Alexey Navalny, convicted in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Commenting on the statement of US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, who said that Washington had drawn Moscow's attention to concerns about the fate of Navalny, the spokesman said: "I am, frankly speaking, not aware of this, perhaps it was conveyed through the Foreign Ministry.""But here we are talking about one of the prisoners who was found guilty according to the law and is serving his due sentence. And here we consider any interference by anyone, including the United States, inadmissible and unacceptable," Peskov said, TASS reported.Navalny, who has twice received suspended sentences, was put on a wanted list for multiple violations of his sentence in the Yves Rocher case. On January 17, 2021, he was detained at Sheremetyevo Airport upon his return from Germany, where he was undergoing medical treatment, and on February 2, the court ruled to replace his suspended sentence with a real one.