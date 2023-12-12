0
Tuesday 12 December 2023 - 20:53

Tehran, Riyadh to Resume Direct Flights in Near Future: CAO Chief

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Mohammad Mohammadibakhsh said direct scheduled flights between the two countries will be resumed soon in line with bolstering bilateral ties in the field of aviation.

He further said the air industry of the country has provided four strategies for the development of the air fleet and these strategies.

Developing the air fleet and establishing consecutive relations between industry, knowledge-based companies and higher education centers seem necessary to present technological achievements and progress, Mohammadibakhsh highlighted.

In this regard, the organization has invited prestigious foreign and international companies to organize an air industry show, he added.

Regarding the participation of knowledge-based companies in the air industry show, the CAO chief added that 2,000 parts and equipment related to the air industry have been designed by competent domestic knowledge-based companies.

Organizing the exhibitions in the field of aviation industry conveys a message to the world that Iran's aviation industry, despite the cruel sanctions, has become more developed relying on domestic capabilities and constructive relations with the academic centers and knowledge-based companies, he added.
