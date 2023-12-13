0
Wednesday 13 December 2023 - 10:46

Hezbollah Strikes On ‘Israel’ To Continue as Long as Gaza Genocidal War Rages: Deputy SG

Story Code : 1102396
Hezbollah Strikes On ‘Israel’ To Continue as Long as Gaza Genocidal War Rages: Deputy SG
Speaking at a memorial ceremony for martyrs on the path of liberating Al-Quds in the southern suburb of the capital Beirut on Tuesday, Sheikh Qassem reaffirmed Hezbollah’s unwavering support for the Gaza-based resistance groups amid the ‘Israeli’ regime’s war on the besieged territory.

“Hezbollah will continue striking the ‘Israeli’ occupation sites on Lebanon border as long as the Zionist war on Gaza continues,” the Hezbollah second-in-command underlined.

“The pace of military operations in southern Lebanon is determined by the field, and the Zionists shouldn't try their luck with escalation because the situation will be worse for them.”

Sheikh Qassem pointed out that Hezbollah, from the very beginning, announced that the Lebanese front would be supportive of Gaza, as it sees its support as a duty and in line with the interests of Palestine and Lebanon.

“What Hezbollah is doing is legitimate resistance and defense, and even a religious duty, because this enemy only understands the language of force in order to deter it and prevent it from achieving its goals now and in the future,” he added.

He also asserted that Hezbollah is “completely ready” for any border escalation, and that Lebanon’s southern front will remain open in support of Palestinians in the face of the Zionist aggression against Gaza.

Hezbollah and ‘Israel’ have been exchanging fire since early October, shortly after the regime launched its devastating war on the besieged Gaza Strip following a surprise operation by the Palestinian resistance groups into the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories.

The Lebanese resistance group has vowed to keep up its retaliatory operations as long as the regime sustains its warfare against the besieged Palestinian territory.

The Zionist aggression has so far left at least 18,412 Palestinian martyrs, mostly women and children, and injured 50,100 others.

The ‘Tel Aviv’ regime has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Strikes On ‘Israel’ To Continue as Long as Gaza Genocidal War Rages: Deputy SG
Hezbollah Strikes On ‘Israel’ To Continue as Long as Gaza Genocidal War Rages: Deputy SG
US Increasingly Alone in ‘Israel’ Support As 153 Countries Vote for Ceasefire At UN
US Increasingly Alone in ‘Israel’ Support As 153 Countries Vote for Ceasefire At UN
By Ed Pilkington
13 December 2023
Biden Says ‘Israel’ ’Indiscriminately Bombing’ Gaza
Biden Says ‘Israel’ ’Indiscriminately Bombing’ Gaza
13 December 2023
Two US Occupation Bases in Syria Come Under Rocket Attacks
Two US Occupation Bases in Syria Come Under Rocket Attacks
13 December 2023
Yemeni Armed Forces Naval Missile Hits ‘Israel’-bound Fuel Ship
Yemeni Armed Forces Naval Missile Hits ‘Israel’-bound Fuel Ship
12 December 2023
Qatar, ‘Israel’ Held Secret Meetings in Europe To Discuss Swap Deal: Report
Qatar, ‘Israel’ Held Secret Meetings in Europe To Discuss Swap Deal: Report
12 December 2023
Iran FM: Big Explosion in Region If Gaza War Continues
Iran FM: Big Explosion in Region If Gaza War Continues
12 December 2023
‘Israel’ to Decide When to End War on Gaza, Blinken Says
‘Israel’ to Decide When to End War on Gaza, Blinken Says
11 December 2023
Yemeni Threats Disrupt About 85% Of ‘Eilat’ Port Profits
Yemeni Threats Disrupt About 85% Of ‘Eilat’ Port Profits
11 December 2023
Syria Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack Near Damascus
Syria Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack Near Damascus
11 December 2023
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades: Fingers On Trigger Until All Americans Expelled
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades: Fingers On Trigger Until All Americans Expelled
11 December 2023
Kata’ib Hezbollah: US Baghdad Embassy Serving as Military, Security Center
Kata’ib Hezbollah: US Baghdad Embassy Serving as Military, Security Center
11 December 2023
Palestinian Factions Call for Global Strike to Support Gaza
Palestinian Factions Call for Global Strike to Support Gaza
10 December 2023