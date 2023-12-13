‘Israeli’ Military Says 8 More Troopers Killed in Gaza War Over Past Day

Islam Times - The ‘Israeli’ military admitted that eight more soldiers and officers were killed on Tuesday during the aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip.

The occupying regime’s military on Wednesday announced the new fatalities that bring to 113 the total number of ‘Israeli’ troops killed in the Gaza war.Lieutenant Colonel Tomer Grinberg, commander of the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion, was among those killed.Reports said seven of the eight slain ‘Israeli’ forces were killed in an ambush by the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza neighborhood of Shujaiya.Resistance fighters planted explosives and then opened fire at the ‘Israeli’ soldiers who came to aid the dead and wounded.On Tuesday, the ‘Israeli’ military put the number of its troops killed in Gaza at 105, saying 20 of them lost their lives by friendly fire and other accidents.Another 582 regime soldiers have also been wounded in Gaza, including 133 seriously.‘Israel’ waged the brutal war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.Since the start of the offensive, the ‘Tel Aviv’ regime has killed at least 18,412 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 50,100 others.On Tuesday, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted for a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which is under “complete siege” by ‘Israel.’The document expressed “grave concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the suffering of the Palestinian civilian population” amid ‘Israel’s’ relentless assault.