0
Wednesday 13 December 2023 - 11:03

‘Israeli’ Military Says 8 More Troopers Killed in Gaza War Over Past Day

Story Code : 1102406
‘Israeli’ Military Says 8 More Troopers Killed in Gaza War Over Past Day
The occupying regime’s military on Wednesday announced the new fatalities that bring to 113 the total number of ‘Israeli’ troops killed in the Gaza war.

Lieutenant Colonel Tomer Grinberg, commander of the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion, was among those killed.

Reports said seven of the eight slain ‘Israeli’ forces were killed in an ambush by the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza neighborhood of Shujaiya.

Resistance fighters planted explosives and then opened fire at the ‘Israeli’ soldiers who came to aid the dead and wounded.

On Tuesday, the ‘Israeli’ military put the number of its troops killed in Gaza at 105, saying 20 of them lost their lives by friendly fire and other accidents.

Another 582 regime soldiers have also been wounded in Gaza, including 133 seriously.

‘Israel’ waged the brutal war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the offensive, the ‘Tel Aviv’ regime has killed at least 18,412 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 50,100 others.

On Tuesday, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted for a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which is under “complete siege” by ‘Israel.’

The document expressed “grave concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the suffering of the Palestinian civilian population” amid ‘Israel’s’ relentless assault.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Strikes On ‘Israel’ To Continue as Long as Gaza Genocidal War Rages: Deputy SG
Hezbollah Strikes On ‘Israel’ To Continue as Long as Gaza Genocidal War Rages: Deputy SG
US Increasingly Alone in ‘Israel’ Support As 153 Countries Vote for Ceasefire At UN
US Increasingly Alone in ‘Israel’ Support As 153 Countries Vote for Ceasefire At UN
By Ed Pilkington
13 December 2023
Biden Says ‘Israel’ ’Indiscriminately Bombing’ Gaza
Biden Says ‘Israel’ ’Indiscriminately Bombing’ Gaza
13 December 2023
Two US Occupation Bases in Syria Come Under Rocket Attacks
Two US Occupation Bases in Syria Come Under Rocket Attacks
13 December 2023
Yemeni Armed Forces Naval Missile Hits ‘Israel’-bound Fuel Ship
Yemeni Armed Forces Naval Missile Hits ‘Israel’-bound Fuel Ship
12 December 2023
Qatar, ‘Israel’ Held Secret Meetings in Europe To Discuss Swap Deal: Report
Qatar, ‘Israel’ Held Secret Meetings in Europe To Discuss Swap Deal: Report
12 December 2023
Iran FM: Big Explosion in Region If Gaza War Continues
Iran FM: Big Explosion in Region If Gaza War Continues
12 December 2023
‘Israel’ to Decide When to End War on Gaza, Blinken Says
‘Israel’ to Decide When to End War on Gaza, Blinken Says
11 December 2023
Yemeni Threats Disrupt About 85% Of ‘Eilat’ Port Profits
Yemeni Threats Disrupt About 85% Of ‘Eilat’ Port Profits
11 December 2023
Syria Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack Near Damascus
Syria Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack Near Damascus
11 December 2023
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades: Fingers On Trigger Until All Americans Expelled
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades: Fingers On Trigger Until All Americans Expelled
11 December 2023
Kata’ib Hezbollah: US Baghdad Embassy Serving as Military, Security Center
Kata’ib Hezbollah: US Baghdad Embassy Serving as Military, Security Center
11 December 2023
Palestinian Factions Call for Global Strike to Support Gaza
Palestinian Factions Call for Global Strike to Support Gaza
10 December 2023