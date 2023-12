Islam Times - The dollar exchange rate has fallen by 1 kopeck on Wednesday’s close, trading at 89.98 rubles on the Moscow Exchange.

The dollar exchange rate has dropped below 90 rubles on Moscow Exchange for the first time since July 27, TASS reported.The euro grew by 9.75 kopecks to 97.32 rubles.The yuan grew by 0.65 kopecks, reaching 12.535 rubles, the report added.