Saudi Arabia Says Shares View with Iran on Gaza Crisis

Islam Times - The foreign minister of Saudi Arabia said the kingdom’s stance on the crisis in Gaza is identical with that of Iran, calling for constant collective efforts to end the Israeli onslaught against Palestinians.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud held a meeting on the sidelines of the Global Refugee Forum (GRF) in Geneva on Wednesday.The two senior diplomats discussed a range of bilateral, regional and international issues in the meeting, particularly ways to end the Zionist regime’s strikes on Gaza.Bin Farhan said Saudi Arabia shares views with Iran on the need to support the Palestinian nation, establish an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave.Lauding the growing relations between Riyadh and Tehran that are “on the right track”, the Saudi minister said his country welcomes the expansion of political and economic cooperation with Iran.He also hailed the cooperation agreements between the two nations as a strong point, calling for the implementation of the deals.For his part, Amirabdollahian appreciated Saudi Arabia for hosting a recent extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) about the Gaza crisis.Describing Iran and Saudi Arabia as two major and influential countries in the region and lauding the enhancement of their political and economic relations, the Iranian foreign minister said, “Iran is prepared to strengthen relations between the two countries in various fields.”He further deplored the Israeli regime’s continued war crimes and genocidal atrocities in Gaza and the West Bank, urging concerted efforts by Iran, Saudi Arabia and the other Muslim and regional states to exert pressure on the Zionist regime and the US to ensure an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and supply humanitarian aid supplies for the Palestinians.At least 18,412 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.