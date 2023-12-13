0
Wednesday 13 December 2023 - 20:48

Pope Joins International Calls for Immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire in Gaza

Addressing attendees at the conclusion of his weekly General Audience, Pope Francis renewed his plea for an end to the war in Gaza, expressing deep concern and sorrow, emphasizing the urgent necessity for a humanitarian ceasefire.

“I continue to follow the conflict in Israel and Palestine with much worry and pain,” Pope Francis declared, according to Vatican News. “I renew my call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire: there is so much suffering there.”

Encouraging negotiation resumption among all involved parties, the Pope urged an urgent commitment to provide crucial humanitarian aid to Gaza's people, stressing their critical need for it.

“Please,” he concluded, “no to weapons, yes to peace.”

Amid Israel’s sustained barrage of Gaza, focusing on civilian areas like Khan Younis and witnessing conflict in Rafah and Jenin in the occupied West Bank, international concern grows over the humanitarian crisis.

The UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees warns of an imminent breakdown of civil order in the rest of Gaza, while the Gaza health ministry reports over 18,500 fatalities since the war's inception.

The assembly exhibited overwhelming support for a ceasefire, with 153 countries in favor, 10 against, and 23 abstentions. Led by Muslim nations, the resolution condemns the “catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip and the suffering of the Palestinian civilian population.”
