Russia Urges UN Conference for Permanent Israel-Palestine Resolution

Islam Times - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov appealed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, urging the organization of an international conference involving all five permanent UN Security Council members to attain a lasting resolution for the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“The only way for this problem to be solved forever, and to be solved in a just way, is to hold an international conference with all five permanent members of the UN Security Council,” Lavrov emphasized before Russian senators.Highlighting the sustained injustice against the Palestinian people, Lavrov stressed that unfulfilled promises concerning the creation of a Palestinian state significantly fuel “very serious terrorist and extremist sentiments”.Moscow has persistently advocated for the establishment of a Palestinian state. It is one of five permanent members of the UN Security Council, alongside China, France, the UK, and the US.