Islam Times - More than a day of Israeli military onslaught has been endured across Jenin and other West Bank regions, heightening escalating tensions following extensive drone strikes and house-to-house searches that have resulted in Palestinian fatalities, arrests, and infrastructure damage.

Israeli forces commenced the raid by encircling the Jenin refugee camp almost 34 hours ago, executing drone strikes that claimed lives, including four in Jenin's old city. Witnesses reported a significant Israeli troop presence, conducting thorough searches within homes, leading to widespread destruction. Armored bulldozers further exacerbated infrastructure damage upon entering the refugee camps and hospitals.Reports surfaced regarding Israeli forces cordoning hospitals, hindering access to medical aid, resulting in the tragic death of a 13-year-old patient.Charles Stratford, reporting for Al Jazeera from Ramallah, highlighted the extensive use of bulldozers causing infrastructure havoc. Stratford also emphasized Jenin's notoriety as a hub for resistance in the occupied West Bank, with a substantial toll on lives during these raids, a quarter of the total casualties originating from this region.Additionally, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society reported around 100 arrests during the raids. The operations extended across various West Bank cities, with reports of arrests in Nablus, Hebron (al-Khalil), Bethlehem, and on the outskirts of Ramallah.The UN reported Israeli forces' demolition of Palestinian-owned structures in Anata and Marj Na’ja in the West Bank, contributing to a disturbing total of 1,001 demolished Palestinian-owned buildings this year, displacing 1,870 individuals, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.