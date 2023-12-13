0
Wednesday 13 December 2023 - 21:04

Ukrainian Security Chief Blasts NATO

Story Code : 1102512
Ukrainian Security Chief Blasts NATO
Aleksey Danilov told Beritish state broadcaster BBC in an interview on Monday that Ukraine’s vaunted counteroffensive had not lived up to expectations, adding that the situation on the front lines remained “very difficult,” RT reported.

The secretary of the country’s war cabinet said the old “textbooks” on war – including those used by NATO to train Kiev’s troops – “should be sent back to the archives,” claiming that there hasn’t been a war like the current one in the 20th or 21st centuries.

He confirmed that the almost-six-month-long counteroffensive undertaken by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had not achieved its goals.

“There were hopes, but they didn’t come true,” Danilov acknowledged, saying that lasting in this conflict with Russia “for two years is already a big victory.”

The AFU has lost more than 125,000 troops and 16,000 pieces of heavy equipment in unsuccessful attempts to retake territory in the past six months, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Danilov told the BBC he was hopeful that US war aid would be forthcoming before the end of the year. A $60 billion package was blocked in the US Congress, having become embroiled in domestic, politics.

The funding was part of a larger $110 billion security funding bill requested by the administration of US President Joe Biden but opposed by Republicans who are demanding stricter anti-immigration measures for the US border in exchange for their approval.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to plead for more funding for Kiev. Later in the day, Biden announced a $200 million aid package for Ukraine, via the Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows for emergency transfers of US weapons stocks without congressional approval.

Zelensky’s visit ended up a hollow effort, according to Russia’s Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov. “Attempts to convince (US lawmakers) that Ukraine is more important than US security were unsuccessful. Everyone’s tired of this beggar from Kiev,” he remarked.

Neither new sanctions nor the further packages of military aid will significantly alter the course of the conflict, Antonov said.

He claimed that the latest $200 million consignment of “deadly ‘Made in USA’ products” supplied to Kiev would only prolong the conflict and bring about “the suffering of thousands of people.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Strikes On ‘Israel’ To Continue as Long as Gaza Genocidal War Rages: Deputy SG
Hezbollah Strikes On ‘Israel’ To Continue as Long as Gaza Genocidal War Rages: Deputy SG
US Increasingly Alone in ‘Israel’ Support As 153 Countries Vote for Ceasefire At UN
US Increasingly Alone in ‘Israel’ Support As 153 Countries Vote for Ceasefire At UN
By Ed Pilkington
13 December 2023
Biden Says ‘Israel’ ’Indiscriminately Bombing’ Gaza
Biden Says ‘Israel’ ’Indiscriminately Bombing’ Gaza
13 December 2023
Two US Occupation Bases in Syria Come Under Rocket Attacks
Two US Occupation Bases in Syria Come Under Rocket Attacks
13 December 2023
Yemeni Armed Forces Naval Missile Hits ‘Israel’-bound Fuel Ship
Yemeni Armed Forces Naval Missile Hits ‘Israel’-bound Fuel Ship
12 December 2023
Qatar, ‘Israel’ Held Secret Meetings in Europe To Discuss Swap Deal: Report
Qatar, ‘Israel’ Held Secret Meetings in Europe To Discuss Swap Deal: Report
12 December 2023
Iran FM: Big Explosion in Region If Gaza War Continues
Iran FM: Big Explosion in Region If Gaza War Continues
12 December 2023
‘Israel’ to Decide When to End War on Gaza, Blinken Says
‘Israel’ to Decide When to End War on Gaza, Blinken Says
11 December 2023
Yemeni Threats Disrupt About 85% Of ‘Eilat’ Port Profits
Yemeni Threats Disrupt About 85% Of ‘Eilat’ Port Profits
11 December 2023
Syria Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack Near Damascus
Syria Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack Near Damascus
11 December 2023
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades: Fingers On Trigger Until All Americans Expelled
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades: Fingers On Trigger Until All Americans Expelled
11 December 2023
Kata’ib Hezbollah: US Baghdad Embassy Serving as Military, Security Center
Kata’ib Hezbollah: US Baghdad Embassy Serving as Military, Security Center
11 December 2023
Palestinian Factions Call for Global Strike to Support Gaza
Palestinian Factions Call for Global Strike to Support Gaza
10 December 2023