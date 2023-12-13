0
Wednesday 13 December 2023 - 21:11

UN Refugee Chief Predicts More Displacement, Civilian Suffering in Gaza

Story Code : 1102513
UN Refugee Chief Predicts More Displacement, Civilian Suffering in Gaza
Addressing the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva, Grandi acknowledged the unfolding events in Gaza, stressed that the situation surpasses the mandate of UNHCR but gravely foresees heightened civilian deaths, suffering, and a continuation of displacements that threaten the entire region.

Amidst the dire conditions, heavy rain and wind have added to the plight of the displaced individuals in Gaza. Many evacuated without essential winter clothing, resulting in individuals desperately seeking warm attire by knocking on the doors of unaffected households.

The harsh reality facing those displaced continues to worsen, with people left homeless, lacking basic necessities such as food and clothing. The situation has escalated to dire proportions, with families struggling to find adequate resources amid the ongoing conflict.

The Gaza Health Ministry's depletion of children's vaccinations presents a severe risk to the health of youngsters and could catalyze the spread of diseases in the enclave, warned health officials.

Infectious diseases have begun to proliferate in Gaza's crowded shelters, affecting the 1.9 million displaced individuals. Reports indicate over 360,000 cases of disease within these shelters, alarming health authorities.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs highlighted the deteriorating healthcare infrastructure in Gaza. Only a fraction of hospitals remain partially operational, limiting their ability to admit new patients. Gaza's Ministry of Health reported alarming occupancy rates in both inpatient departments and intensive care units, surpassing capacity.

The situation was further exacerbated as Israel conducted bombardments near hospitals in Khan Younis, impeding access for numerous civilian casualties. Israeli forces' raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza resulted in the arrest of the hospital director and 70 medical staff, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

Since the start of its offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 18,412 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 50,100 others.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Strikes On ‘Israel’ To Continue as Long as Gaza Genocidal War Rages: Deputy SG
Hezbollah Strikes On ‘Israel’ To Continue as Long as Gaza Genocidal War Rages: Deputy SG
US Increasingly Alone in ‘Israel’ Support As 153 Countries Vote for Ceasefire At UN
US Increasingly Alone in ‘Israel’ Support As 153 Countries Vote for Ceasefire At UN
By Ed Pilkington
13 December 2023
Biden Says ‘Israel’ ’Indiscriminately Bombing’ Gaza
Biden Says ‘Israel’ ’Indiscriminately Bombing’ Gaza
13 December 2023
Two US Occupation Bases in Syria Come Under Rocket Attacks
Two US Occupation Bases in Syria Come Under Rocket Attacks
13 December 2023
Yemeni Armed Forces Naval Missile Hits ‘Israel’-bound Fuel Ship
Yemeni Armed Forces Naval Missile Hits ‘Israel’-bound Fuel Ship
12 December 2023
Qatar, ‘Israel’ Held Secret Meetings in Europe To Discuss Swap Deal: Report
Qatar, ‘Israel’ Held Secret Meetings in Europe To Discuss Swap Deal: Report
12 December 2023
Iran FM: Big Explosion in Region If Gaza War Continues
Iran FM: Big Explosion in Region If Gaza War Continues
12 December 2023
‘Israel’ to Decide When to End War on Gaza, Blinken Says
‘Israel’ to Decide When to End War on Gaza, Blinken Says
11 December 2023
Yemeni Threats Disrupt About 85% Of ‘Eilat’ Port Profits
Yemeni Threats Disrupt About 85% Of ‘Eilat’ Port Profits
11 December 2023
Syria Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack Near Damascus
Syria Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack Near Damascus
11 December 2023
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades: Fingers On Trigger Until All Americans Expelled
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades: Fingers On Trigger Until All Americans Expelled
11 December 2023
Kata’ib Hezbollah: US Baghdad Embassy Serving as Military, Security Center
Kata’ib Hezbollah: US Baghdad Embassy Serving as Military, Security Center
11 December 2023
Palestinian Factions Call for Global Strike to Support Gaza
Palestinian Factions Call for Global Strike to Support Gaza
10 December 2023