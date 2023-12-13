UN Refugee Chief Predicts More Displacement, Civilian Suffering in Gaza

Islam Times - United Nations refugee chief Filippo Grandi predicted an increased risk of displacement and civilian casualties in the Middle East due to the intensifying Israeli war that has internally displaced 85 percent of Gaza's population.

Addressing the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva, Grandi acknowledged the unfolding events in Gaza, stressed that the situation surpasses the mandate of UNHCR but gravely foresees heightened civilian deaths, suffering, and a continuation of displacements that threaten the entire region.Amidst the dire conditions, heavy rain and wind have added to the plight of the displaced individuals in Gaza. Many evacuated without essential winter clothing, resulting in individuals desperately seeking warm attire by knocking on the doors of unaffected households.The harsh reality facing those displaced continues to worsen, with people left homeless, lacking basic necessities such as food and clothing. The situation has escalated to dire proportions, with families struggling to find adequate resources amid the ongoing conflict.The Gaza Health Ministry's depletion of children's vaccinations presents a severe risk to the health of youngsters and could catalyze the spread of diseases in the enclave, warned health officials.Infectious diseases have begun to proliferate in Gaza's crowded shelters, affecting the 1.9 million displaced individuals. Reports indicate over 360,000 cases of disease within these shelters, alarming health authorities.The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs highlighted the deteriorating healthcare infrastructure in Gaza. Only a fraction of hospitals remain partially operational, limiting their ability to admit new patients. Gaza's Ministry of Health reported alarming occupancy rates in both inpatient departments and intensive care units, surpassing capacity.The situation was further exacerbated as Israel conducted bombardments near hospitals in Khan Younis, impeding access for numerous civilian casualties. Israeli forces' raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza resulted in the arrest of the hospital director and 70 medical staff, whose whereabouts remain unknown.Since the start of its offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 18,412 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 50,100 others.