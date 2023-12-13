No IAEA Inspector Evicted from Iran: Nuclear Chief

Islam Times - Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami brushed off the story about the expulsion of the UN nuclear agency’s inspectors from the country.

Speaking to reporters at a steel factory in Isfahan on Wednesday, Eslami denounced the activities of certain foreign countries against Iran.He deplored the psychological atmosphere the outsiders have created against Iran by fabricating a story that Tehran has expelled the International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors, saying such inspectors do not basically exist and have never arrived in Iran.In September, Iran said it had withdrawn the designation of a number of the UN nuclear agency’s inspectors from France and Germany in response to a “hostile and unconstructive” move by the IAEA’s Board of Governors against Tehran, which was sponsored by the E3 (the UK, France and Germany) and the United States.The Iranian Foreign Ministry said the US and the three European parties to the 2015 nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), have abused the UN nuclear watchdog with the purpose of achieving their own political objectives.Iran had already warned against the consequences of the unconstructive efforts to politicize the UN nuclear agency.