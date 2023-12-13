Hamas Welcomes UNGA Vote for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

Islam Times - The Palestinian Hamas Resistance movement has welcomed a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip.

Izzat al-Risheq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, in a statement on Wednesday condemned the “war of genocide and ethnic cleansing” against the Palestinian people.He added that the UN decision “reflects the will of the majority of the international community to stop the Israeli aggression and genocidal war against Gaza.”Risheq also urged the international community to sustain pressure on the Israeli regime to force it to comply with the UN decision.Late on Tuesday, the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favor of a resolution demanding an end to the fighting in Gaza.The resolution passed with 153 countries voting in favor, and 23 abstaining. The United States and Israel were among the 10 votes against the non-binding resolution.The vote serves as an indicator of global opinion, and comes as international pressure builds on Israel to end its onslaught on Gaza, where at least 18,412 people, most of them women and children, have been killed since early October. More than 50,000 individuals have been wounded as well.On top of an intense campaign of bombing across the Gaza Strip, Israel has imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to more than two million Palestinians living there.Tuesday’s resolution comes on the heels of a failed proposal in the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Friday, which called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza likewise.The US used its veto to block the draft resolution. Thirteen Security Council members voted in favor of the resolution, put forward by the United Arab Emirates, while the United Kingdom abstained.